‘MP Question Time’ event invites questions from Horsham’s over 60s

A Question Time event for Horsham’s over 60s will be held next month to help shed light on local issues and the current political climate.

Organised by the Horsham District Older Peoples’ Forum (HDOPF), a group that exists to give local older people a voice and discuss issues relating to the age group, the event will invite questions put to the MP for Arundel and South Downs Nick Herbert.

The meeting is for people aged 60 or over living in the Horsham district or those who either care or are involved with those who are.

Organisers said the event was also open to anyone who is involved with the challenges and concerned about the issues faced by older people, including local neighbourhood, parish, district and county councillors.

Chairman of the forum Martin Bruton said: “MP Question Time is a genuine opportunity for the local older community from across the Horsham district to meet a local MP, put questions, raise issues and listen to an MP’s views, ‘getting it from the horse’s mouth’ and face to face rather than from the news or social media.”

The event is free to attend and will be held on Friday, November 22, at the council office’s ground-floor conference room in Parkside, in Chart Way, Horsham.

Doors will open at 10am for free tea and coffee, with the allotted question time running from 10.30am–1pm.

The forum requested that questions were submitted by email prior to the event, so that a fair range of questions could be put to the MP and there was time for any case research to be conducted.

Questions can be submitted from people who cannot attend the meeting. Minutes are recorded at every Question Time and published on the forum’s website.

Last year, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin received questions on Brexit, police funding, local infrastructure and press hysteria, among other issues. Particular attention was paid to the NHS, with local people concerned with the impact of Brexit on healthcare provision and government cuts to services.

To express interest in attending or to submit a question, email hdopforum@gmail.com