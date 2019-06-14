MP approves Petworth’s ‘Proper Marmalade’ and supports independent businesses

Arundel and South Downs MP has recently had the chance to test the popular Petworth ‘Proper Marmalade’ at a village fete.

MP, Nick Herbert, tried out ‘proper’ English marmalade when he visited Burpham’s village fete on Sunday, June 2.

Nick met with Petworth-based marmalade maker, Lucy Deedes, whose award-winning product has evolved from an old Katie Stewart recipe.

Lucy, who is also a writer, provided a variety of tastings of the homemade citrus preserves which she sells both online and through a several local community events.

MP, Nick, said: “I really enjoyed visiting Burpham’s traditional village fete in such a wonderful setting, and it was great to see Lucy’s marmalade selling so well.

“There is a growing interest in high quality and locally-produced food, and the food stalls at the fete were deservedly popular.”

Burpham’s traditional fete was held on the cricket pitch overlooking the Arun valley towards Arundel Castle and each stall holder provided visitors with treats such as cream teas, local produce and entertaining activities.

Stall holder, Lucy, said: “I’m so grateful that Nick is a supporter of local businesses like mine.

“We’re all becoming more aware of what we eat, and it’s lovely for me as a small producer that people appreciate food that’s been carefully made at home.”