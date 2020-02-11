Motorcylist, 20, dies in collision on A272

A motorcyclist tragically died in a collision on the A272, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was riding a Piaggio Vespa GTS 125 motorcycle westbound on the A272 at Durleighmarsh, near Midhurst, at 11.26am on Monday (February 10), when she collided with a Honda Civic travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A272

The car driver, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield suffered from shock, confirmed police.

Sergeant Peter Swash said: “We are investigating this fatal collision where a motorcyclist sadly died and are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam which may have captured the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Waddington.”