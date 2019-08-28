Motorcyclist, 61, in intensive care following crash with Horsham van driver

Police have issued an appeal after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

The collision, between a Harley Davidson and a white Citreon Relay happened in Folders Lane East, at the junction with the industrial estate, Ditchling, around 3.10pm on Tuesday, August 27, according to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from Littlehampton, was taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in Tooting with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition in intensive care.

“The van driver – a 56-year-old man from Horsham – was uninjured.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Beethoven.

