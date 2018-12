Firefighters were called to Adversane tonight to put out a motorbike fire at the side of the A29.

A crew was called to the southbound carriageway at 10.30pm, opposite the caravan park, and arrived at 10.45 to find the motorbike was well alight.

Hose reels were used to put out the fire while fire crew members diverted traffic around the scene.

There was no sign of a motorbike rider and it is not clear how the fire started.