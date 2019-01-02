Is this the most expensive lock up garage in West Sussex?

A single garage near Chichester is on the market for £100,000.

Part of a block near a hotel in Bosham, the lock up garage has one major advantage - it’s very close to the harbour.

Estate agents Sims Williams say that this is a rare chance to buy a garage in this block.

“The garage is ideal for buyers wishing to store a car or dinghy, and it is situated only a few hundred yards from the harbour.

“It is therefore possible to literally walk a dinghy down to the water.”

The agents also point out that Bosham is very popular during the summer months for visitors.

“It is a huge asset to own a garage.”

A quick check of lock up garages for sale across the county reveal prices in the region of £20,000 to £30,000 - but all miles away from any harbour!