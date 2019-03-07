Morrisons donates special gifts for Worthing and Littlehampton pupils on World Book Day

Pupils in Worthing and Littlehampton had even more reason to celebrate World Book Day as they received a bundle of brand new books.

Each Morrisons community champion was given 15 brand new books to donate to a school in their area, with Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing and White Meadows Primary Academy in Wick being chosen.

DM1930554a.jpg. World Book Day at Lyndhurst Infant School, Worthing. Nikki Storer, community champion and children with books for their school library, donated by Morrisons Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The books were presented by the community champions on World Book Day to pupils dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Nichola Storer, community champion at Worthing Morrisons, said: “I’m delighted to be donating these new books to a local school.

“There is a great selection and I hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

White Meadows pupils Jayden Elliott as a pirate, Nikola Chmieolska as Hermione, Summer Lane as Dobby, Aston White as a gangster, Taylor Gardner as Miss Trunchbull, Harry Carn as Oliver Twist and Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Community Champion

A selection of classic children’s books were donated, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Story of Tracy Beaker and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Rebecca Misselbrook, deputy head teacher at White Meadows, said: “Providing high quality text and engaging books is central to our school curriculum. These books will help to enhance our whole school’s love of reading. It is a pleasure to be able to strengthen our links within the local community.”

The donation is part of a national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust. It will see every Morrisons store across the country donating a bundle of books to a local primary school - meaning more than 7,300 brand new books into hundreds of schools.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Morrisons to bring the gift of reading by donating brand new books to primary schools throughout the UK.”

The Morrisons Foundation awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities. Charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.

