More quizzed in police probe into deaths of 13 people at Sussex care homes

Eleven people have now been questioned by police investigating the deaths of 13 people at nine care homes - operated by the same company - in and around Horsham.

Sussex Police said this week that that their investigation into the company, Sussex Health Care, is continuing - 18 months after it was first launched.

The police probe began in August 2017 when officers were alerted following ‘safeguarding’ concerns over 43 residents at Sussex Health Care homes. Thirteen of the residents died.

A police spokesman said: “Eleven people have so far been interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation.”

The series of deaths, and injuries reported at care homes across the county, has since led to the formation of a campaign group known as HACA - Harmed in Adult Care Alliance.

It is being spearheaded by Martyn Lewis and Mark Bates who are seeking answers into how two of their relatives were seriously injured while living at Beech Lodge Care Home in Guildford Road, Horsham. Martyn’s brother Gary and Mark’s son Matthew each suffered broken legs in separate incidents at the home on the same day.

Also involved in HACA are relatives of 19 people who died at Orchid View care home in Copthorne, run by a company called Southern Cross, back in 2010.

On its website - https://www.haca-westsussex.co.uk/ - HACA says: “Too many vulnerable people have suffered injuries, neglect and even death in care homes in West Sussex.

“Families have felt let down time and again by the agencies that are there to protect the vulnerable, namely local authorities, care home owners, police and even the regulators.

“We have seen attempts by agencies to cover up mistakes and poor performance around care, leaving families not knowing which way to turn or whom to trust. For anyone in this position, it can feel as though no one is there to help. No one has even been there to ask.”

Anyone who wants to contact the group can enail admin@haca-westsussex.co.uk