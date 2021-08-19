Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, involving a moped and a car, in Southgate Avenue, Crawley on Thursday (August 19).

A spokesman said: “The collision took place on the carriageway at about 11.30am close to the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and Southgate Park.

“A moped rider suffered a suspected life-changing injury and was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Police are appealing for witnesses

The road was expected to reopen shortly after 3.45pm, he said.