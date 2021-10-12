Missing Horsham teen, 14, who didn’t turn up to school is found safe

Police have confirmed that a Horsham teenager who failed to turn up at school yesterday has been found safe.

By Gina Stainer
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:42 am

A spokesman for Sussex Police said missing Ellie also known as Elliott, was found last night.

They added: “The 14-year-old from Horsham was last seen leaving home around 7.30am on Monday (October 11) but failed to turn up at school as expected. They were located on Monday evening.”

Police were searching for the missing teenager
