A man missing in Crawley has been safely located by police.

George Bryant, 33, was reported missing after leaving his home in the Bewbush area around 9.30am on Saturday (25 January) and failing to return, a police spokesman said.

Police

But George has now been found, he added.

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties