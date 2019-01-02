Millie’s Mark award for Chichester’s Small World Childminding duo

A Chichester childminding group is celebrating after receiving a Millie’s Mark award for the Gold Standard in Paediatric First Aid.

Caroline Fryer and her collegue Claire Neaves are both Ofsted registered childminders, working from Small World Childminding which is based in Bracklesham Lane.

Caroline said: “We met whilst working as Nurses on the Paediatric Unit at our local hospital and then joined forces as Small World Childminding.

“We decided to work towards the Millie’s Mark award as it is England’s Gold Standard in Paediatric First Aid.

“This award was named after a little girl, Millie Thompson sadly passed away after choking in her nursery setting. Millie’s Mark acknowledges that children’s safety is at the forefront of practitioner’s minds.

“We are very proud to be the first childminders in England to achieve this award.

“Due to our background, we have been able to offer places to children that have needed extra support including children with oxygen dependency, additional needs and tracheostomies.

“We wanted to achieve the award for the sole purpose of giving our families the extra reassurance that we have gone above and beyond the recommended minimum requirements for childcare providers.

“This award shows our local community our commitment to going above and beyond the minimum requirements for keeping children safe.”

For more information about Millie’s Mark, visit www.milliesmark.com.