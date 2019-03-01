Midhurst and Chichester firefighters help paramedics extract a casualty from a first floor bedroom

Firefighters from Midhurst and Chichester have been praised for stepping to help paramedics with a ‘difficult’ extraction of a casualty in Midhurst yesterday.

The Midhurst fire crew and a heavy rescue unit from Chichester were called assist South East Coast Ambulance paramedics with an incident in Bepton Road at around 4.40pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said that on arrival, crews worked with SECAmb paramedics to extract a person from a first floor bedroom in the property.

He said: “This was done by manual handling, general purpose lines and ambulance equipment. They were then handed into the care of SECAmb, and we left at 5.38pm.”

Tweeting, paramedic Jamie Monks thanked the fire service for their help. He wrote: “Brilliant inter-agency working with @WestSussexFire.”

A spokesman for SECAmb said he could not comment on private incidents but the agencies worked together on a very regular basis.