Mayor of Chichester’s message to Chartres after ‘terrible’ Notre Dame blaze

The Mayor of Chichester has sent a message of support to Chichester’s twinned city in France following a devastating fire at Notre Dame.

Mayor Martyn Bell recently had the honour of welcoming the Mayor of Chartres Jean Pierre Gorges to Chichester in celebration of the cities being twinned for 60 years.

In the aftermath of the Notre Dame blaze, which saw the spire collapse, he wrote to Patrick Geroudet, who accompanied the Mayor of Chartres on his visit.

He wrote: “On behalf of my fellow councillors and the citizens of Chichester, I want to express our great sadness at the news of the terrible damage to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

“It is a building loved and admired throughout the world and I am sure it is particularly sad for the people of Chartres and Chichester because of the two magnificent Cathedrals in our respective cities.

“I would be grateful if you would pass this message to Jean Pierre Gorges; we are thinking of you all at this very distressing time.”