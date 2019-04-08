Man taken to A&E after Selsey Coastguard call out

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being injured on a footpath near Emsworth this afternoon, according to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

In a post on social media, Selsey Coastguard said its team was paged to an incident just after 3pm, near Thornham Marina, Prinsted

It added: "[The] team paged to reports of a 75-year-old man injured on the footpath.

"The casualty was assessed by coastguards and casualty care was given. He was then stretchered to a more accessible place and transport was arranged for the casualty to get to A&E.

"Hayling Coastguard Team were also tasked. In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!"

Picture courtesy of Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

