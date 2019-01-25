Man smashes window of Horsham town centre store with brick

A man has used a brick to smash the window of a Horsham town centre store.

Police said Kieran James Blunden, 33, of no fixed address, smashed the window of Game in West Street on Tuesday January 15.

The Game store in Horsham

Blunden appeared before Crawley magistrates on Wednesday January 16 where he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage to property.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Kieran James Blunden, 33, unemployed, of no fixed address, was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

"His guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence."