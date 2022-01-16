Man found dead in field outside Chichester

A body has been found after concerns for a man in a field outside Chichester.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 1:38 pm

Police officers were called to a field off Ivy Lane, Westergate around 7.50am on Saturday (January 15).

They were responding to 'concerns for a man', according to Sussex Police.

"Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased," a police spokesman said.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed."

