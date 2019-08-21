Man dies following incident in village near Horsham

A man has died following an incident outside a garage near Horsham.

Three emergency service vehicles attended reports of a man having a cardiac arrest in his car, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Sussex Police

He added: “At 9.55am today we sent two response cars and an ambulance to Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath.

“Despite the efforts of bystanders, police and our crews they were unable to resuscitate the patient who sadly has died. Police are advising next of kin.”

Read more: Warning issued following serious Horsham crash

Read more: Village store ‘thrilled’ to be rated among top 100 independent shops

Read more: ‘Serious’ Wisborough Green crash: Police appeal