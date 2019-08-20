Man airlifted to hospital with ‘multiple injuries’ after Wisborough Green crash

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance suffering ‘multiple injuries’ following a crash in Wisborough Green yesterday.

Fire crews had earlier battled to free the man from a car after it crashed into a tree on the B2133 at around 4.15pm.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the man was taken to St George’s Hospital in London.

The B2133 remained closed for several hours following the crash. Earlier police, fire and ambulance crews had attended the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man before he was airlifted to hospital.