A major village road has been closed until next month.

The A264 Billingshurst Road has been shut from today (January 21) until February 6 in Broadbridge Heath according to West Sussex County Council.

The closure is between the Billingshurst Road Roundabout and Newbridge Roundabout.

The road has been closed so that a new sewer can be connected.

For further information contact the council or Foxdown Construction Ltd on 01825 749389