Major three-car crash on M23

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a major three-car crash on the M23 at its junction with the A264 Copthorne Way at Crawley.

The air ambulance is also on the scene and traffic in all lanes on the motorway has been stopped.

Officials at Highways England describe the crash as ‘serious’ and say: “Emergency services are on the scene dealing with a car in the middle of the road as the entry slip road merges onto the main carriageway.”

Junction 10 Crawley to Junction 11 at Pease Pottage is closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.