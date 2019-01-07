Major retailer set to open new store in Horsham’s Swan Walk

A Horsham shopping centre has confirmed which major retailer will be taking over the site formerly home to BHS in the town centre.

Fashion retailer Next will be getting a space upgrade after Swan Walk shopping centre announced today (January 7) the international chain will be opening a new store in the heart of the centre.

Swan Walk is currently undergoing a major redevelopment which will see the old BHS store and the floor space above converted into four new units. For more see our previous story: Swan Walk development plans approved

The centre has confirmed Next will take over the biggest shopping unit and is expected to open its new store in the spring.

Gill Buchanan, Centre Manager at Swan Walk, said she was thrilled to announce that Next will be joining the centre’s line-up in 2019.

She said: “Here at Swan Walk, we’re at the heart of the community and really champion shopping locally.

“This is a huge next step in the continued evolution and growth of Swan Walk and it’s such an exciting time for Next to be joining a line-up that includes M&S, Boots, Fat Face, H&M, Pandora and Smiggle, to name just a few of our brands.”

The site has stood empty since BHS shut up shop in the town in August 2016.

Plans were approved in January last year to redevelop both the empty shop and upstairs of the centre to create three new stores and a 24-hour gym. New toilets will also be built which include a Changing Places facility.

According to Swan Walk Next will be relocating to the centre from its current unit in West Street.

Camilla Hinds, Asset Manager at Aviva Investors, said: “We’re delighted to be able to share the news of the upcoming arrival of Next to Swan Walk which further strengthens the strong retail line-up within the centre.

“We’ve been working hard to redevelop the former BHS unit and being able to bring an 18,000 sq.ft two-storey Next store to the centre really demonstrates our commitment to improve the shopping experience for our customers and the strength of the scheme in attracting the best retailers.”