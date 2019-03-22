Major retailer announces Horsham town centre store closure

A major retailer has announced the closure of its Horsham town centre store.

Stationery supplier Office Outlet has revealed its store in Worthing Road is to close.

Office Outlet

Read more: Horsham station set for three weeks of works

A large banner banner announcing the news has been hung on the storefront although the final closing date is yet to be announced.

The national retailer entered administration earlier this week.

More than 1,000 jobs have been put at risk as part of the move.

The company was previously known as Staples before being bought out by restructuring specialist Hilco Capital in 2016 and rebranded.

Office Outlet has more than 90 stores across the UK and employs 1,200 members of staff.