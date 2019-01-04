Major restoration planned for newly-bought stretch of the Wey and Arun Canal

A major restoration project is being launched to revamp a newly-acquired 900-metre stretch of the Wey and Arun Canal.

The Wey & Arun Canal Trust aims to create a new circular canalside walk at a previously-abandoned part of the canal near Bramley in Surrey.

A trust spokesman said: “The Birtley Reach area of the canal is particularly picturesque thanks to its position on a slope between the Downs Link path above - which follows the route of the former Horsham-Guildford railway - and the Cranleigh Waters in the valley below.

“The Trust is planning to create a new circular canalside walk linking to the Downs Link, providing an attractive amenity for locals and visitors.

“The purchase has been made possible by the generosity of an overseas trust member.”

Bramley Link manager Philip Oliver said: “There is a lot of work to do, but when restored this area will undoubtedly be an asset.”

He added: “We look forward to giving the public access to this beautiful waterside path and to the restored canal itself, while also improving the environmental value of the land.”