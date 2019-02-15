Major new restaurant to open in Horsham town centre

Major restaurant chain Miller and Carter Steakhouse is to open a new branch in Horsham this spring.

The steakhouse will be among a number of new eateries, a cinema, hotel and shops currently under construction as part of a multi-million-pound revamp at Piries Place.

Developers hope that the £35 million redevelopment will be finished by the end of April when officials say Piries Place will be tranformed into an important day and night venue.

As well as new restaurants and shops, the area will include a three-screen Everyman cinema and a 92-bed Premier Inn hotel.

It has been confirmed this week that Miller and Carter - which already has restaurants all over the south including Worthing and Haywards Heath - will be among the first to open. A number of other restaurants have also previously expressed an interest in coming to Horsham, including the Raymond Blanc gastro pub chain the Brasserie White Company.

Developers Reef Estates expect to open the refurbished retail and leisure complex by the end of April.

A new car park is also being built in the area.