Major new restaurant opens at Gatwick

A large new US-themed restaurant opens today at Gatwick Airport.

The restaurant - called Sonoma - is the biggest eatery to open at the airport in the past two years and is based at the north terminal.

Said to be ‘California-inspired’, the restaurant has been devised by Russel Joffe, founder of the Giraffe restaurant chain, and the restaurant firm TRG Concenssions.

Along with California-style dishes, there is a ‘food-conscious’ menu offering plant-based options.

Sonoma, which joins other established brands including Pret and Wagamama in the airport’s north terminal departure lounge, occupies units previously held by Garfunkel’s and Armadillo.