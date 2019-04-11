Major Horsham town centre road closed

A road closure in Horsham town centre has left drivers forced to find an alternative route.

The B2237 Bishopric Link is closed in a southbound direction today, Thursday April 11.

The road closure

The closure is due to a mobile crane in the carriageway which is building a tower crane according to West Sussex County Council.

A spokesman for the council said: "The alternative route for traffic will be signed via B2237, A24 and vice versa.

"Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times."

For more information contact Berkeley Homes Southern Ltd on 01372 370 400