Major Horsham flood: Repair works completed by Southern Water

Repair work has been completed after a burst water main flooded a Horsham road, Southern Water said.

The main, which Southern Water said was damaged by a third party, submerged Station Road under a foot of water.

Station Road in Horsham was under a foot of water

In a statement yesterday evening (November 11), a spokesman said: “Final repair works to the burst water main at North Street in #Horsham are now taking place and customers’ water pressure should be returning to normal.

“We thank everyone affected for their patience during these emergency works.”

The spokesman told the County Times today (November 12) that these works have now been completed.

