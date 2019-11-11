Major flood leaves Horsham town centre road under a foot of water

A Horsham town centre road has been cordoned off by the fire service after it was submerged by floodwater

Station Road is shut while the flood is being dealt with by the fire service.

The road in Horsham is submerged under a foot of water

Southern Water arrived on the scene at around 12.30pm today (November 11).

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called to a flood on Station Road, Horsham at 11:16am today (11/11/19). Two fire engines are currently in attendance. The entrance to Station Road is closed.”

