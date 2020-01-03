A road in Felpham is blocked after a serious accident this morning (Friday, January 3).

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an accident involving a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle on B2259 Felpham Way.

Police closed the road after the accident this morning

According to traffic reports, Felpham Road has been blocked both ways since 10.30am, resulting in slow traffic from Arun Leisure Centre to Firs Avenue.

Stagecoach South advised that it would be diverting buses away from the area.

Its post on Twitter read: "Due to a major accident in Felpham, buses are diverted between Bognor, Flansham and Littlehampton are are subject to delays and cancellations."

Police said the collision involved a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle

Police officers on the scene