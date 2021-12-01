M23 southbound crash: van driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving, say police

A message on the Sussex Roads Police Twitter said: “The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”

Police also posted a photo of the incident, which shows the overturned van and debris on the road, adding: “Fortunately – and surprisingly – nobody was injured as a result of this one.”

The M23 southbound remains closed between junction 10 near Tinsley Green and junction 11 near Crawley, said a National Highways: South-East spokesperson.

The M23 southbound remains closed after a collision involving a light goods vehicle and a car this morning. Picture: Sussex Roads Police.

National Highways: South-East has thanked everyone for their patience.

The incident was first reported through the Sussex Roads Police Twitter at 9.08am, saying that the road had been closed ‘due to an overturned vehicle and debris’.