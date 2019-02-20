Loxwood youngsters get drawing masterclass from children’s author

A children’s author visited Loxwood Primary School to teach pupils new ways to draw.

William Grill, author of Shackleton’s Journey and The Wolves Of Currumpaw, visited children in year three and year four.

William illustrates his own books and showed the pupils how to do a quick sketch with chalk using different textures. He also demonstrated how to paint with ink and to hold the paint brush in different ways to get different textures.

William began writing when he left university at 23.

He said: “I used to write little comics for my family when I was around eight years old.”

Comics were easier because he was dyslexic.

William spends ten minutes maximum on each of drawing, for every ten he draws, he only likes one.

Harry added: “I enjoyed looking in his sketch books; my favourite part was when he drew some wolves.”

The children found it interesting to learn about how he draws and the way he lays his pictures out.

Isabella said: “I liked the pictures he had drawn. My favourite part was watching William paint with his ink.”