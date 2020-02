Water supplies in Loxwood are expected to return to normal soon following a burst water main this morning.

Southern Water say they have now isolated the leak and re-routed supplies.

Southern Water has been handing out bottled water at Loxwood Primary School after a water main burst in the village

Meanwhile, they say, bottled water is still available for people to collect from Loxwood Primary School.

A spokesman said supplies should return to normal ‘within the next hour.’

He added: “There may be some air bubbles in the water making it appear cloudy. If you run your taps for a few minutes this should clear.”