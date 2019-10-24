Loss of young trees for A2300 upgrade in Burgess Hill is ‘nothing short of vandalism’

Burgess Hill townspeople and visitors were bewildered and angry to see healthy young trees being felled on a major route into town.

Middy reader Jane Watson said: “This is happening on the A2300 towards Burgess Hill. At the time these trees were planted, about 15 years ago, there were already plans to widen the road. A shocking waste of money by any standards and a distressing sight at a time we are all being told how important trees are to the environment and our wildlife.”

Council says trees must go to prepare for major highway improvement

A West Sussex County Council (WSCC) spokesman explained these are ‘essential preparation works to clear the way for a major highway improvement scheme which will enable the delivery of 3,500 new homes, 3,600 new jobs and creation of 200,000m of new employment floor space at Northern Arc and The Hub.’

But environmental groups are flummoxed by the decision. The Council for the Protection of Rural England’s Sussex chair, Dan Osborne, Professor in Human Ecology and Climate Change said: “There seems to be a lot of anguish. This is nothing less than vandalism. We are told they are being taken out because of vital engineering works. If these plans were on the drawing board, why were the trees planted in the first place? I note they are very close to the boundary fence so why are they all being destroyed? A little careful work might have been sufficient. Sadly there is a lot of this. Almost the worst thing is that there is no consultation with local people - it is a failure of communication as to why this is being done and what steps are being taken to replace them?”

The WSCC spokesman continued: “This project was identified as a priority for the county council in July 2013. The clearance of trees and vegetation started on Monday, September 16 and is expected to take between six to eight weeks. This clearance work is essential for the project to enable pipework and utilities equipment to be moved and protected as the major road scheme progresses. It is not known when the juvenile trees were planted, but none of the trees to be cleared are subject to tree preservation orders and there will be a replanting scheme to mitigate any unavoidable loss of trees.”

The council also said that a bus stop placed along the road is not their responsibility.