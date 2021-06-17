Lorry full of calves 'on the move' after collision that shut Petworth centre
A lorry full of calves which collided with scaffolding - shutting the centre of Petworth - is back on the move, the fire service has said.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:40 pm
The lorry collided with the scaffolding by the Co-op in Market Square before 6.30am.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on social media: "Scaffolders are on scene making the structure safe, and our crew from @43Midhurst are liaising with the @RSPCA_official to ensure the welfare of the animals being transported in the vehicle. Please continue to avoid the area for the time being."
Midhurst's fire crew said the scaffolding has been 'safely removed' and is now en route to its destination.
The town centre remains closed at this time.