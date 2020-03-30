Lodge objections to foolish Rookwood golf course housing development plan

Letter by: Derek Poots, Emms Lane, Horsham

Horsham District Councillors have included a massive housing development on Rookwood golf course as one of their Local Draft Plan ‘options’.

Since they own the golf course, this is a deliberate choice that they have made!

This Rookwood plan will have the most negative effect of any development in the past 30 years.

The need to plan for housing is understood, however Rookwood is the wrong place for the district for three key reasons: -

1) Horsham is a market town, characterised by its green spaces, and the combination of the Warnham Nature Reserve and Rookwood to the west is a defining lung for the town as a whole. Lose this lung and Horsham will lose its current identity, and so will the area.

2) The golf course and surrounding area is an excellent multi-purpose amenity; indeed this was HDC’s case for the golf course in the first instance.

a. Walking and playing: Local walkers and children use it in all weathers.

b. Golfing: Predominantly used by retired golfers on a budget, it provides a major health contribution to the District.

c. Weddings and events: The barn is in high demand and it fulfils an essential social purpose.

d. Wildlife of all sorts – including wild deer.

3) Warnham Nature Reserve. It is fanciful to suggest that this wonderful reserve can survive when it is surrounded by urban developments on all sides. Without Rookwood It will become a small pocket of green which will be increasingly foreign to wildlife, and with an environment that is no longer attractive to visitors. It will be doomed.

I urge all residents to lodge objections to this foolish plan as soon as possible – despite the current situation making true public consultation nearly impossibly the deadline for comments is still March 30.

Make no mistake, we can only presume that HDC are very keen on this scheme, and only public opinion can deflect them from this hugely damaging plan.

This can be done – 20 years ago the Weald Vale Association fought off a similarly ridiculous plan – some 4,000 houses at Christ’s Hospital.

Make your voice heard – everyone in Horsham will lose out if we do not.