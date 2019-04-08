Lodge Hill Trust celebrates 20 years of changing lives

Lodge Hill Activity Centre near Pulborough held a special celebration lunch to commemorate 20 years since The Lodge Hill Trust was founded.

It was started in 1999 by the late Penny Hardwick OBE, and the anniversary event took place on Friday March 29.

Matthew Wykes, chair of the trustees, and CEO Lisa May thanked everyone for their help and support over the past 20 years and updated everyone on the current vision building project.

The project is designed to help secure the future of Lodge Hill and enable it to continue to change the lives of young people and adults of all abilities, from Sussex and beyond, over the coming years.

Invited guests were entertained by the Windlesham House School Choir and Rupert Toovey, who regaled the guests on many of his experiences as an auctioneer.

Rupert then conducted an auction of donated lots to raise money to further enhance Lodge Hills’ facilities for those with additional needs.

Auction items were donated by: Harwoods Group, Hepworth Craft Brewery, Nutbourne Vineyards, Raithwaite Estate Hotel and Spa, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, South Lodge Hotel and Spa, Stable Antiques Storrington and Stopham Estate Vineyard.

When the winning bids were combined with the raffle takings on the day, a fantastic £2244 was raised.

For more information, visit www.lodgehill.org.uk

