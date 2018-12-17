Littlehampton weapons engineer awarded medal for services in Libya

A Royal Navy weapons engineer from Littlehampton has been awarded the North Africa Medal for services on HMS Cumberland during operations in Libya.

LET(WE) Anthony Davies-Young, 29, is a leading electronics technician based at Portsmouth and is currently serving on HMS Forth, the first of the Navy’s next-generation of offshore patrol ships.

Anthony Davies-Young was awarded the North Africa Medal for services on HMS Cumberland in 2011 during operations in Libya

He was awarded the GSM with North Africa Clap for his service in Libya in 2011, less than two years after he joined the Navy as a regular on September 1, 2009.

The six-and-a-half months of operations included an intense and successful patrol involving oil production protection in the Gulf, counter-piracy operations, a high-profile role evacuating refugees and enforcing an arms embargo against the country’s ruler.

Anthony said: “I am proud of my achievements in assisting with getting British personnel out of Libya to a safe place.”

HMS Cumberland was welcomed home from the Libya operations at Plymouth in April 2011 and the ship’s company received a rapturous welcome home.

The ship had sailed from Devonport on September 30, 2010, on a pre-planned counter-piracy and maritime policing patrol, which culminated in the ship being tasked at short notice to Libya to evacuate British and other nationals from Benghazi and enforce UN sanctions against Libya.

Captain Steven Dainton said at the time: “My team have proved themselves utterly professional in everything we have been involved in, during the most varied deployment I have ever known.

“They have shown how flexible, brave, well trained and compassionate they are. It is all I expected of them and I could not have had any more loyalty and commitment more from them.”

During three emergency visits, HMS Cumberland evacuated 454 people, including 129 British citizens. The warship was the first and last Royal Navy warship into Benghazi and Britain’s biggest contributor to the evacuation.

During the first evacuation, conditions so rough that many evacuees were seasick. The ship’s medical officer, Surgeon Lieutenant Alex Shaw, and his team worked round the clock to care for them, while many members of the ship’s company entertained children and changed nappies because their parents were too ill to do so themselves.

After the first evacuation was completed in Malta, HMS Cumberland restored, refuelled and sailed again within seven hours of arrival.

Anthony was back in the Gulf in 2015 on HMS Chiddingfold and said this was his best deployment so far, as he was promoted on the trip.

Now working as a weapons maintainer on HMS Forth, he said this current role has been his best draft yet, as it ‘provides a challenging experience’.

Anthony attended Littlehampton Community School and left in 2006 at the age of 16. His parents, Paul and Nicola Young, still live in Littlehampton.

His hobbies include football and Formula One racing.

