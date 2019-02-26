Littlehampton legend turns 102

A well-known character in Littlehampton has celebrated her 102nd birthday with family and friends.

Mary Bingham has lived in the same house in Wick since she was in her early 20s and is described as ‘an absolute legend’.

Ryan Blackwood, great grandson, said: “She has seen more than most and can tell you stories that will shock anyone, or make your belly hurt from laughing.

“She still gets around the house and has all her functions mentally and physically, she is just amazing. She is an absolute legend.”

Mary, who celebrated her birthday last Wednesday, is very well known in Wick, having spent her younger years as a dinner lady at Flora McDonald Junior School.