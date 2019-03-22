Life-saving defibrillator for St Michael’s Hall

A new defibrillator could save lives in Summersdale after being installed today.

The equipment at St Michael’s Hall in Summersdale Road has been provided by Summersdale Residents Association, with generous donations from Sussex Heart, and The Avenue Street Party funds.

Paul Minter, a member of the residents’ association, pictured here with its chairman Richard Bramall, has fronted the enterprise with the permission of St Paul’s Church who owns the hall.

After the commissioning of the defibrillator, Sussex Heart and Summersdale Residents’ Association will be providing training for a dozen local people who would like to learn how to use it.

The new defibrillator will then be registered at Emergency Call Centres and with First Responders.

On activation, the equipment will give clear vocal instructions to enable anybody who is willing to use it to perform CPR.