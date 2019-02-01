Leonardslee Gardens - ‘painstaking process’ to restore the estate

An insight into the hard work to get Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, at Lower Beeding, back to its former glory was revealed at the official opening of the estate’s historic house last night (Thursday January 31).

The 19th Century grade II listed house now houses the fine dining Restaurant Interlude and also has an area for afternoon teas ‘with a twist’, as well as rooms for conferences.

Last night a variety of guests were able to look round the renovated house.

Adam Streeter, Estate Manager at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, and son of owner Penny Streeter, said: “The gardens closed in 2010. Anyone who was here around that time would have seen that they were immaculate.

“For the Loder family [previous owners] it was their pride and joy.

“Unfortunately when it was sold it went from a team of gardeners to absolutely nothing and I always say to people imagine what your lawn would look like if you didn’t cut it for a month - now imagine seven years and 240 acres.

“It was a mammoth task, the paths were completely taken over by all of the shrubs, trees, bushes.

“We’ve had to reclaim the gardens again, they were essentially lost.

“I’m lucky enough to live on the estate and the transformation over the weeks and months has been remarkable, so once we get open in March we hope to see all of you here exploring the gardens

“It’s looking a lot different to when we came here 18 months ago. The house in particular wasn’t in a great shape, so it’s been a painstaking process, but we’re really proud of how the house is starting to look and everything we’re doing here.

The opening date for the gardens has had to be pushed back a few times as work has been held up in a wait for planning approval and the discovery of protected species of bats and newts on the site.

However, the estate now has a general March date for the opening, with the specific day still to be revealed.

