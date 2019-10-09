‘Leave Southwater alone’: furious residents hit out at proposal for 1,200 new homes

Angry residents have claimed Southwater is being ‘suffocated’ by building after a proposal for 1,200 new homes was revealed.

When a public meeting was called by Horsham District councillor Billy Greening to discuss the proposal for 1,200 new homes, a secondary school and other facilities from Berkeley Homes, residents took to social media to vent their frustration.

Building plans - stock picture

On the County Times Facebook page, Mandy Chennell fumed: “Seriously?! Where are they going to put them all?!”

Jacqui Birch said: “When will it stop?”

Sarah Honey added: “This is a joke right?”

Sue Hutchins said: “Leave Southwater alone.”

No planning application has yet been made.

A spokeswoman for Berkeley Homes told the County Times the firm had been invited to present its ‘early stage proposals’ to Horsham District Council as part of its local plan review.

She added: “[The proposals] include a mix of affordable and private homes, a new secondary school, community facilities, shops, business park and public open spaces including parkland, playgrounds, meadows and nature walks.

“Ancient woodlands and hedgerows would be preserved and a new network of natural habitats would be created to increase biodiversity across the site.”

But Janis Randall urged those interested in Southwater’s future to make sure they went to the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday October 17 at 7.30pm in Southwater Village Hall.

Sarah Manktelow said: “Enough is enough now.

“Put them somewhere else.”

Wendy Bryant said the proposal was ‘outrageous’.

She added that Southwater is being ‘suffocated’.

Carie-Louise K-Lou Gray said the idea of a new secondary school is ‘lovely’.

But she added: “Where are these kids going to go to primary?”

Suki Gee said: “How about the infrastructure and current village needs being met first.”

