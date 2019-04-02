Latest dogs at West Sussex centre looking for a home

We have linked up with the RSPCA’s Mount Noddy Animal Centre to help find a home for some of the dogs.

We have a special gallery of the latest dogs featured, with some of the details. Below are more details, plus a description of the work at Mount Noddy.

If you want to know more about Mount Noddy and the animals at the centre go to www.rspcamountnoddy.org.uk.

Mount Noddy

Mount Noddy Animal Centre supports the local work of the RSPCA in Chichester and surrounding areas.

Nestled in the beautiful West Sussex countryside, the centre provides care and assistance to hundreds of dogs and cats each year who need a second chance in life to find their forever home.

The cats and dogs that come into our care may have been abandoned or neglected, and in some cases owners are simply not able to care for them any longer.

Susan Botherway, Centre Manager, heads up a dedicated animal care team at Mount Noddy who are passionate about animal welfare. Each and every dog and cat that comes through the centre doors is treated as an individual. As well as nutritional plans, every animal will have a behavioural assessment and suitable training plan developed which is led by the centre’s behaviourist. Of course, it goes without saying that the animal care team love and care for every dog and cat as if it were their own at Mount Noddy, until that special forever home is found.

We are currently recruiting for foster home volunteers. If you think you’d be able to open your home to a dog or cat while they wait to find their new family please contact our foster co-ordinator Leah Foster on 07740 367344.

This month’s dogs

Sky

Sky is a special girl and our longest stay resident here at Mount Noddy. She has watched 48 other dogs find their forever home during the last 6 months, and is still waiting to find her special person. A loving, affectionate and active dog, Sky is looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy an active lifestyle away from busy towns. Sky knows many basic commands such as sit, stay and paw and would benefit from ongoing training with her new family.

Sky’s favourite pastime is playing ball in our field! But being an intelligent girl who loves to please, she also enjoys training and learning. Sky is insecure around other dogs and can be reactive so would need to be the only dog in the home. We are working on her confidence in this area and this training would need to be continued in her new home.

Prince

Prince is a handsome staffie cross who came to our centre as his owner could no longer care for him. He is an intelligent, active boy who loves spending time out and about. Prince knows basic commands such as sit, spin and paw, and would be a perfect addition to an active family who would like to further his training. He can be left for short periods and enjoys interaction with many other dogs of similar temperament.

Amy

Amy is an 8 year old pug who loves life. She sadly lost her eye due to an accident when she was young, but this has not affected her confidence at all and she is a happy, outgoing girl with people and other dogs.

Amy is an active and energetic little dog, she really likes her walks and being out and about. She laps up any attention going, and would suit a family who are looking for a petite cuddle monster. Prospective adopters will need to research the breed and be familiar with medical issues pugs are prone to before considering adoption. Amy could possibly live with another dog of similar size and temperament.

Ace

Ace is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations and will require ongoing training with his new owners.

Ace knows basic commands such as sit and enjoys treats and toys which are great motivators for his training. He is looking for a home where owners have previous lurcher experience and would need to be the only pet in an adult only household.

Ruby, Tsoro and Munchie

Tsoro, Ruby and Munchie are firm friends. Although these three tiny guys are shy at first they have wonderful characters and once they trust you love nothing more than to snuggle up. We are working on building their confidence during their stay with us.

Tsoro (cream, 4 years old) and Ruby (tan, 8 years old) are Chihuahuas and often give each other confidence in new situations. They love to curl up on your lap for a cuddle and are looking for a quiet home with owners who are experienced with nervous dogs and who have the patience to introduce them to new situations slowly.

Munchie the poodle is a gentle little dog and he loves being out and about for walks. He walks nicely on the lead and is food motivated, so this could be used as a tool for his confidence training.

These three are very bonded and have lived together their whole lives, so we would ideally like to find them a home together.

Prudence

Prue is an affectionate and active dog who loves human company. She is an active girl looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy long walks away from busy towns. We are working on her basic training here at the centre and she is learning sit, stay and paw. Prue would need a patient family who are able to teach her that it’s ok to be left alone for short periods of time.

Prue can be reactive around other dogs so would need to be the only pet in the home. She enjoys learning and would benefit from ongoing training in her new home.

Rowley

Rowley is a happy go lucky Jack Russell who came to us after his family could no longer keep him. He is 10 years old but young at heart and loves to go for walks and explore our field. His new family will need to live in a quiet area away from busy roads.

Rowley has good basic training and loves human company. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home but could live with older children.

Roxy

Roxy is a beautiful Rottweiler who arrived at Mount Noddy with her friend Frasier after her owner could no longer take care of her. She is an affectionate and enthusiastic young dog who is looking for a new home which has previous experience with large breeds.

Roxy is learning to explore calmly during her stay here, and is being taught basic commands such as sit and down. Roxy’s new owner would need to continue this training as she learns calm social behaviour. She is a sweet and friendly girl but would need to be the only pet in the home. She could possibly live with older children but due to her size and training requirements would not suit a young family.

Frasier

Frasier is a handsome Rottweiler who arrived at Mount Noddy with his friend Roxy after his owner could no longer keep him. He is a loving, gentle dog who enjoys human company and is looking for a new home which has previous experience with large breeds.

Frasier is learning to explore more confidently and calmly out on walks and knows basic commands such as sit. Frasier’s new owner would need to continue this training to help him learn calm social behaviour. He is an affectionate dog but would need to be the only pet in the home. He could possibly live with older children but due to his size and training requirements would not suit a young family.