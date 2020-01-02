Late-night emergency response after woman is seen in the water at Birdham

Firefighters were called to Birdham last night after a woman was seen in the water.

According to East Wittering Fire and Rescue Service, its crew was alerted at 11.30pm for a 'water rescue' after reports of a person in the water.

Its post on social media added: "As we arrived the lady had managed to self rescue with the help of a passer by and was later seen by ambulance crews.

"Be smart and be careful around water."

New Year's Day also saw the crew attend a home in East Wittering.

Its Twitter post read: "First call of the new year to an AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm) in East Wittering caused by burnt cooking.

"Earlier today the crew supported the annual New Years Dip in East Wittering with over 200 dippers braving the water. Great fun had by all and well done."