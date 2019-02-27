‘Lambing live’ event cancelled in Pulborough over TB fears

A ‘lambing live’ event due to take place at a Pulborough college has been cancelled because of a suspected outbreak of TB.

Officials say that they have cancelled the event at Brinsbury campus, part of Chichester College, ‘with regret.’

It was due to be held on March 16 and 17 but has been scrapped following a suspected case of bovine tuberculoses in cattle at Brinsbury.

The college says it is ‘a precautionary action to reduce the possibility of spreading the disease to any other areas – both around the Brinsbury farm and campus and the wider farming community.’

Said a spokesman: “While there is minimal risk of infection to visitors, the health and safety of our animals is our utmost priority.

“There is currently also very little risk to our expectant ewes, or indeed to the other animals at the farm, however we feel we must put their wellbeing first.

“We hope our visitors understand our decision and we apologise for any disappointment this may cause.

“We are still looking forward to welcoming our new arrivals in March, and – as normal - our staff and agriculture students will be working around the clock to care for the animals.”

People can follow updates on the Brinsbury lambs as they arrive on Facebook (@Brinsbury) and Twitter (@Brinsbury).