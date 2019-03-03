Jeweller F.Hinds donates profits from centenary watch to The Royal British Legion

A high-street jeweller donated more than £12,000 to the Royal British Legion following sales of a World War One centenary watch.

F.Hinds, which has a branch in Worthing’s Chapel Road, donated the profits from the sale of the Rotary centenary watch in-store and online.

Presenting the cheques in London following sales of the World War One centenary watch

Representatives from the business presented a cheque with a donation of more than £12,500 at the Legion’s Headquarters in Borough, London.

This was presented alongside Rotary’s donation of £25,000 making a total donation of more than £37,000 from the sales of the Centenary Watch.

Rotary collaborated with The Royal British Legion’s Thank You campaign last year with the release of the Rotary Centenary Watch.

The limited-edition timepiece featured special details to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Established in 1856, F.Hinds has history linked to the First World War as members of the Hinds family volunteered to serve in the war.

Andrew Hinds said: “The opportunity to help was very poignant for us. My great uncle George died on the first day of the Battle of the Somme and the story of our family business was changed forever.

“We were honoured to be invited by Rotary to help support The Royal British Legion as we never forget the sacrifice that George and millions of others made which has enabled us to live the fortunate lives that we do today.”

Subtle details including the 11th hour and the 11th day coloured in red, a poppy at 12 o’clock and a poppy on the crown were designed to honour all of those who died in the war.

There were 1,918 individually numbered models available, to signify the end of World War One.

Peter Mckenna, chief executive of Rotary Watches, said: “We are really pleased that Rotary played some part in the success of the Thank You 2018 campaign.

“I am thrilled with the sell-out success of the limited-edition timepiece and that our donation will support the insatiable work for the services community that the Royal British Legion provides.”

