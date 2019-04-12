Is this the daftest pedestrian crossing in Horsham?

A zebra crossing outside a Horsham school has left local residents puzzled - because it leads directly into a hedge.

The pedestrian crossing is sited outside Millais School in Depot Road and has left passers-by bemused. It leads from the corner of a pavement directly to a line of hedging.

Some have taken to social media to comment. One has speculated that it may be awaiting an appearance from The Beatles, famed for being photographed on a zebra crossing in London’s Abbey Road.

West Sussex County Council - which is responsible for roads and schools in the county - has been asked to comment.