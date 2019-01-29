Is this new class at Broadbridge Heath leisure centre the latest fitness craze?

A state-of-the-art new leisure centre in Broadbridge Heath is offering a unique way to get fit.

The Bridge Leisure Centre is offering fitness classes which combine climbing with functional fitness elements.

The climbing wall

Climb Fit will bring plenty of laughs but will also challenge participants with body weight exercises, core bags, slam balls and more.

Taken by personal trainer and qualified climbing instructor Carly Butterworth, the class aims to make fitness fun.

Carly said: “Climb Fit provides a total body workout.

“You’ll work your legs and arms on the awesome climbing walls, then through the use of functional movement based exercise you’ll work your muscles head to toe including that all important core.

“Combined with the adrenaline of the climbs you’ll raise your heart rate resulting in an improved cardiovascular performance.”

Climbing also has many mental health benefits as it involves problem solving, hand eye co-ordination and judgement.

Participants will build confidence, self esteem and enjoy the social setting that climbing offers, helping to reduce stress levels.

Carly overcame her fear of heights during her climbing qualification and is keen to help others do the same.

Climb fit sessions run on Thursdays at 7pm.

Call The Bridge on 01403 211311 to book.