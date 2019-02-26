Is this class in Horsham the latest fitness craze?

The latest exercise craze, designed to make fitness fun, has got people moving in Horsham.

Matt Weeks runs Rabble sessions in Horsham two evenings a week and on Saturday mornings.

The sessions use games such as dodgeball, British bulldog and capture the flag to encourage people to get active in an enjoyable way.

During the week Matt works for the council and has previously been an instructor for outdoor pursuits.

Matt said: “With a young, growing family I needed to add to my income and when I discovered Rabble I thought it ticked all the boxes.

“I started Rabble just over 18 months ago and in that time have built my community to over 30, more than half of whom turn up to each session.

“The numbers had been building steadily but exploded in September 2017.”

Matt told how the group grew quickly through word of mouth with players bringing along friends and family.

He added: “I’ve got brothers and sisters, couples and work colleagues. The beauty of Rabble is that it doesn’t matter what your level of fitness you can take part, have great fun and start to see an immediate improvement in your health and well-being.”

Matt said during a game of dodgeball participants can clock up 6km which many of them would have thought impossible to run conventionally.

He added: “I let the council know that I was using the park and they couldn’t have been more positive and encouraging. It’s great to have their support.

“I’m incredibly proud of the community that the players and I have built together. It’s provided a major boost for people who have just moved to the area, we have an active social calendar with events once a month and 10 of the players are even going on holiday together.”

Matt said that Rabble ‘delivers so many benefits’ and gives players a confidence boost. Sessions are run every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm and Saturdays at 10am. For more see joinrabble.com/