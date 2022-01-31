A person was found injured at a property in Greenoaks around 12.45pm today (Monday, January 31).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to reports of a person on a roof with a leg injury.

A spokesperson added: “A man was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

Fire crews were called to assist paramedics with a rescue from height at a property in Greenoaks, Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to assist SECAmb with a rescue from height at a property.

"The aerial ladder platform from Worthing and our Technical Rescue Unit were sent to the incident,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Crews assisted paramedics with relocating a casualty from the roof of the property to the ground floor and left the scene at 2:13pm."